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POLICE PROBE DEATH Hayden Panettiere Has Died Aged 36, Police Say It’s An ‘Ongoing Investigation’

Hayden Panettiere Has Died Aged 36, Police Say It’s An ‘Ongoing Investigation’

Actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville and Remember the Titans, has died at the age of 36. The American actress was found unresponsive in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, August 16.

Her death has been confirmed by her family through a representative, while local police and the coroner are investigating the circumstances. Police have said preliminary findings show no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

A cause of death has not yet been publicly confirmed. Panettiere became a household name after playing cheerleader Claire Bennet in the hit NBC superhero series Heroes, which ran from 2006 until 2010.

She later starred as country singer Juliette Barnes in the television drama Nashville, earning two Golden Globe nominations for her performance. Her film credits included Remember the Titans, Ice Princess and the Scream franchise, where she played fan-favourite character Kirby Reed.

Panettiere began working as a child actress and went on to build a career spanning television, film and voice acting. In recent years, she has spoken publicly about some of the difficulties she experienced both personally and during her career in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, she published her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, discussing her childhood in the entertainment industry, relationships and her recovery from addiction and postpartum depression. She had also recently spoken publicly about a disturbing experience she said occurred when she was 18, involving an industry acquaintance and a famous man.

Panettiere’s younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died unexpectedly in February 2023 at the age of 28. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter Kaya, whom she shares with former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Tributes have begun to be paid following news of her death, with fans remembering her performances across a career which began when she was still a child. The investigation into her death remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet announced an official cause. Further details are expected to be released by authorities in South Carolina.

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