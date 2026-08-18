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MAJOR BLAZE Huge A303 lorry fire sees six fire crews battle blaze through the night

Huge A303 lorry fire sees six fire crews battle blaze through the night

Firefighters from across Devon and Somerset were called to a major incident on the A303 after an articulated lorry carrying a full load of hay erupted in flames. The emergency response was launched at around 8.45pm on Monday, August 17, following reports of a large vehicle fire on the A303 near Marsh. Two appliances from Chard Fire Station and a water carrier from Yeovil were initially mobilised. However, as multiple 999 calls began coming into the fire service reporting a large plume of smoke, the incident was rapidly escalated.   When firefighters arrived, they were confronted with an articulated lorry carrying a full load of hay well alight on the carriageway, with intense flames and heat coming from the vehicle and its load. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus immediately began tackling the blaze using hose reel jets and 51mm main attack jets.

Six-pump response declared

Due to the scale of the fire and the difficulties involved in extinguishing tightly packed burning hay, the incident commander initially increased resources to four pumping appliances.   As the operation developed, a further two appliances were requested, taking the incident to six pumps, alongside specialist resources including an Environmental Protection Unit. Crews from Chard, Honiton, Taunton and Ilminster, together with a water carrier from Yeovil, were among the resources deployed to the incident. Firefighters worked for hours to surround the blaze and bring it under control. Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel and main jets, drag forks to pull apart the tightly packed hay and thermal imaging cameras to identify deep-seated hotspots.   The Environmental Protection Unit was requested to help manage contaminated firefighting run-off and minimise the impact on the surrounding environment.

Local farmers help firefighters

Local farmers also played a crucial role in the operation, helping firefighters with the water supply and spreading out the hay so crews could reach and extinguish material still burning inside the load. Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night in difficult conditions. At approximately 2am, the initial crews were relieved by four replacement pumping appliances, with Chard firefighters finally returning to their station at around 2.30am after almost six hours at the incident. The fire service thanked neighbouring stations, partner agencies and local farmers for their assistance during what was described as a long and demanding operation. Hay and straw fires can be particularly challenging for firefighters because tightly packed material can continue smouldering internally long after visible flames have been extinguished, requiring crews to break the load apart and repeatedly check for hotspots. People living downwind of significant fires are advised to keep doors and windows closed because of the volume of smoke produced. UKNIP understands the incident involved a substantial multi-agency response on the A303.

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