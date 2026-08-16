New Forest wildfire fully surrounded after firefighters battle blaze for seventh night

Firefighters battling the huge New Forest wildfire have now fully surrounded the blaze following a seventh consecutive night of operations. The development marks significant progress in the fight to bring the fire under control, but emergency services have warned that the wildfire is not yet extinguished and a substantial firefighting operation remains in place. Crews are continuing to search for and extinguish hotspots across the fire ground, while a “wet line” has been established around the perimeter to reduce the risk of the blaze spreading again. The exceptionally dry heathland and areas of peat are making the operation particularly challenging. Peat fires can continue smouldering beneath the surface long after visible flames have disappeared and can reignite, particularly if weather or wind conditions change.

Public warned to stay away

People are being strongly urged not to enter the operational area on foot or by bicycle. The affected zone stretches south from the A31 through Backley Enclosure towards Soarley Beeches and Stirking Edge Wood, extending across to Bratley Wood and Sandy Ridge. Hidden hotspots could remain extremely hot and pose a danger to anyone entering the area, while members of the public could also interfere with firefighting operations.

A31 could remain closed until Thursday

The A31 remains closed in both directions, with significant disruption continuing for motorists. The westbound carriageway is shut between M27 Junction 2 at Ower and the A338 at Ringwood, while eastbound traffic is unable to travel between the A338 and M27 Junction 1 at Cadnam. National Highways currently expects the closure to remain in place until at least Thursday, August 20. Extensive repairs are required following the wildfire, including resurfacing damaged sections of road, replacing at least 1,000 metres of boundary fencing and repairing several hundred metres of safety barrier.

Drivers told: Ignore satnav shortcuts

Motorists are also being urged not to use minor roads through the New Forest as unofficial diversions. Routes through Hale and Linwood are not considered suitable alternatives to the A31, with increased traffic already causing disruption to communities. The additional vehicles also create risks for pedestrians, cyclists and the New Forest’s free-roaming animals, while congestion could prevent emergency vehicles from reaching incidents. Drivers should ignore satnav shortcuts and instead follow the official diversion using the A326, A35, A3060 and A338, allowing considerably more time for their journeys. Several Forestry England car parks, roads and walking and cycling routes around Bratley View and Bolderwood also remain closed.

Wildfire risk remains extremely high

Despite the progress made at the main fire, the wildfire risk across the wider New Forest remains extremely high following the prolonged spell of hot and dry weather. Barbecues, campfires, camping stoves and other outdoor cooking equipment remain banned, including at Forestry England campsites. Visitors are being asked to take cigarettes and litter home and never park vehicles on dry grass because of the potential fire risk. Firefighters, control-room staff, emergency workers, Forestry England rangers, volunteers and partner agencies have now spent seven nights battling the wildfire and dealing with its aftermath. Residents and visitors are being asked to continue respecting closures while crews work to finally extinguish the remaining hotspots and make the affected area safe.