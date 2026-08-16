Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BLAZE BATTLE UPDATE New Forest wildfire fully surrounded after firefighters battle blaze for seventh night

New Forest wildfire fully surrounded after firefighters battle blaze for seventh night

Firefighters battling the huge New Forest wildfire have now fully surrounded the blaze following a seventh consecutive night of operations. The development marks significant progress in the fight to bring the fire under control, but emergency services have warned that the wildfire is not yet extinguished and a substantial firefighting operation remains in place. Crews are continuing to search for and extinguish hotspots across the fire ground, while a “wet line” has been established around the perimeter to reduce the risk of the blaze spreading again. The exceptionally dry heathland and areas of peat are making the operation particularly challenging. Peat fires can continue smouldering beneath the surface long after visible flames have disappeared and can reignite, particularly if weather or wind conditions change.

Public warned to stay away

People are being strongly urged not to enter the operational area on foot or by bicycle. The affected zone stretches south from the A31 through Backley Enclosure towards Soarley Beeches and Stirking Edge Wood, extending across to Bratley Wood and Sandy Ridge. Hidden hotspots could remain extremely hot and pose a danger to anyone entering the area, while members of the public could also interfere with firefighting operations.

A31 could remain closed until Thursday

The A31 remains closed in both directions, with significant disruption continuing for motorists. The westbound carriageway is shut between M27 Junction 2 at Ower and the A338 at Ringwood, while eastbound traffic is unable to travel between the A338 and M27 Junction 1 at Cadnam. National Highways currently expects the closure to remain in place until at least Thursday, August 20. Extensive repairs are required following the wildfire, including resurfacing damaged sections of road, replacing at least 1,000 metres of boundary fencing and repairing several hundred metres of safety barrier.

Drivers told: Ignore satnav shortcuts

Motorists are also being urged not to use minor roads through the New Forest as unofficial diversions. Routes through Hale and Linwood are not considered suitable alternatives to the A31, with increased traffic already causing disruption to communities. The additional vehicles also create risks for pedestrians, cyclists and the New Forest’s free-roaming animals, while congestion could prevent emergency vehicles from reaching incidents. Drivers should ignore satnav shortcuts and instead follow the official diversion using the A326, A35, A3060 and A338, allowing considerably more time for their journeys. Several Forestry England car parks, roads and walking and cycling routes around Bratley View and Bolderwood also remain closed.

Wildfire risk remains extremely high

Despite the progress made at the main fire, the wildfire risk across the wider New Forest remains extremely high following the prolonged spell of hot and dry weather. Barbecues, campfires, camping stoves and other outdoor cooking equipment remain banned, including at Forestry England campsites. Visitors are being asked to take cigarettes and litter home and never park vehicles on dry grass because of the potential fire risk. Firefighters, control-room staff, emergency workers, Forestry England rangers, volunteers and partner agencies have now spent seven nights battling the wildfire and dealing with its aftermath. Residents and visitors are being asked to continue respecting closures while crews work to finally extinguish the remaining hotspots and make the affected area safe.  

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
New Forest wildfire fully surrounded as crews warn public to stay away from fire ground

BLAZE SURROUNDED New Forest wildfire fully surrounded as crews warn public to stay away from fire ground

UK News
Major incident declared as huge Luton showroom fire forces homes to be evacuated

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major incident declared as huge Luton showroom fire forces homes to be evacuated

Breaking News, UK News
Six dead after gunman goes on shooting rampage across three locations in Michiga

GUN RAMPAGE Six dead after gunman goes on shooting rampage across three locations in Michiga

Crime, US News
A420 closed near Kingston Bagpuize after car and lorry crash

HGV HEAD ON A420 closed near Kingston Bagpuize after car and lorry crash

UK News
New Forest warning after firefighter gives pony water from helmet during wildfire

DON'T FEED THE ANIMALS New Forest warning after firefighter gives pony water from helmet during wildfire

UK News
Person rescued from sea after disappearing from view near Worthing Pier

PIER RESCUE Person rescued from sea after disappearing from view near Worthing Pier

UK News
Around 60 firefighters tackle huge East Lulworth barn fire involving 2,000 hay bales

BARN BLAZE PROBE Around 60 firefighters tackle huge East Lulworth barn fire involving 2,000 hay bales

UK News
Eastbourne Airshow parking can cost £45 – while illegal parking penalty could be just £35

Eastbourne Airshow parking can cost £45 – while illegal parking penalty could be just £35

UK News
Heathrow passengers told ‘do not travel by road’ as flooding shuts access to Terminals 2 and 3

DO NOT TRAVEL BY CAR Heathrow passengers told ‘do not travel by road’ as flooding shuts access to Terminals 2 and 3

Travel News, UK News, Weather
M4 shut after serious crash as emergency services rush to scene

ROAD CLOSED M4 shut after serious crash as emergency services rush to scene

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Who Fled to Spain Jailed for Raping Girl Aged Six to Eight

FLED TO SPAIN Man Who Fled to Spain Jailed for Raping Girl Aged Six to Eight

Court News, Crime, UK News
Man Who Fled to Spain Jailed for Raping Girl Aged Six to Eight

Man Who Fled to Spain Jailed for Raping Girl Aged Six to Eight

Court News, Crime, UK News
Serious two-car crash closes A36 in both directions as air ambulance called

LIFE CHANGING Serious two-car crash closes A36 in both directions as air ambulance called

Breaking News, UK News
Serious two-car crash closes A36 in both directions as air ambulance called

Serious two-car crash closes A36 in both directions as air ambulance called

Breaking News, UK News
Man arrested after asylum seeker addresses circulated ahead of three nights of violence in Thetford

MIGRANT VIOLENCE Man arrested after asylum seeker addresses circulated ahead of three nights of violence in Thetford

Crime, UK News
Man arrested after asylum seeker addresses circulated ahead of three nights of violence in Thetford

Man arrested after asylum seeker addresses circulated ahead of three nights of violence in Thetford

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Firearm Discovery Sparks Armed Police and Forensics Investigation in Bradford

ARMED LOCKDOWN Firearm Discovery Sparks Armed Police and Forensics Investigation in Bradford

Crime, UK News
Firearm Discovery Sparks Armed Police and Forensics Investigation in Bradford

Firearm Discovery Sparks Armed Police and Forensics Investigation in Bradford

Crime, UK News
Boy rushed to hospital with serious head injury after e-bike crash in Chippenham

SERIOUS HEAD INJURIES Boy rushed to hospital with serious head injury after e-bike crash in Chippenham

UK News
Boy rushed to hospital with serious head injury after e-bike crash in Chippenham

Boy rushed to hospital with serious head injury after e-bike crash in Chippenham

UK News
Appeal following attempted motorbike robbery in Westerham

ROBBERY ATTEMPT Appeal following attempted motorbike robbery in Westerham

Crime, UK News
Appeal following attempted motorbike robbery in Westerham

Appeal following attempted motorbike robbery in Westerham

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze in Harwich as residents warned to shut windows

WAREHOUSE INFERNO Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze in Harwich as residents warned to shut windows

UK News
Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze in Harwich as residents warned to shut windows

Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze in Harwich as residents warned to shut windows

UK News
Airbourne Sunday fireworks CANCELLED after severe Government alert

THE SHOW GOES ON Airbourne Sunday fireworks CANCELLED after severe Government alert

UK News
Airbourne Sunday fireworks CANCELLED after severe Government alert

Airbourne Sunday fireworks CANCELLED after severe Government alert

UK News
Missing dog Bobby found safe after eight-day search across Canford Heath

REUNITED Missing dog Bobby found safe after eight-day search across Canford Heath

UK News
Missing dog Bobby found safe after eight-day search across Canford Heath

Missing dog Bobby found safe after eight-day search across Canford Heath

UK News
Watch Live