Firefighters face busy weekend tackling major incidents across Dorset and New Forest

Firefighters have faced another demanding weekend, responding to a series of significant incidents including a large barn fire in East Lulworth, the continuing New Forest wildfire and a fire on Canford Heath. Crews from across Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have been deployed throughout the weekend, with specialist off-road appliances used to reach incidents in difficult terrain.

Shortly after 3am on Saturday, an off-road appliance was mobilised to a large barn fire at East Lulworth. The blaze spread from the barn to a neighbouring derelict property, prompting firefighters to work to prevent the flames spreading further into nearby large trees and surrounding fields.

The incident is expected to continue for several days as crews carry out further firefighting and monitoring work. Later on Saturday, firefighter Andy Mutter was tasked with taking a Land Rover to provide relief for crews dealing with the major wildfire in the New Forest, where emergency services have been working around the clock.

The weekend’s demands continued shortly before 9pm on Saturday evening, when an off-road appliance was sent to a fire on Canford Heath. The heath fire was brought under control relatively quickly, but firefighters remained at the scene into the early hours of Sunday morning, damping down the affected area and dealing with remaining hotspots.

The update confirms the Canford Heath incident was still requiring firefighting work into the early hours, following reports from residents of a substantial emergency-service response around Steeple Close and Tollerford Road. The weekend has placed crews under sustained pressure, with firefighters and specialist vehicles being deployed between multiple incidents while the prolonged dry conditions continue to create an increased risk of fires spreading through heathland, woodland and countryside.

Fire crews have repeatedly urged people to take extra care during the exceptionally dry conditions and to avoid doing anything that could accidentally start a fire.