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WAREHOUSE INFERNO Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze in Harwich as residents warned to shut windows

Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze in Harwich as residents warned to shut windows

Firefighters are tackling a warehouse fire in Harwich this morning, with residents being warned to keep their windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke. Emergency crews were called to Stour Road, Harwich, following a number of reports from members of the public about the blaze.

Firefighters are currently at the scene working to extinguish the fire, which has taken hold of a warehouse. A significant amount of smoke is being produced by the incident and can be seen across the surrounding area.

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors shut while firefighting operations continue. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service thanked members of the public who contacted its control room to report the incident.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene while they work to bring the blaze under control. People in the area should avoid the immediate vicinity where possible to allow emergency vehicles and firefighters unrestricted access.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, and there is currently no information regarding any injuries. This is a developing incident and further updates will follow.

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