Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Gillingham Train Station Assault

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery and assault outside Gillingham train station at about 11:30pm on Sunday 7 June 2026. The victim was followed off the train and punched after refusing to show his phone, sustaining minor injuries. No items were stolen.

Assault Near Train Station

A lone man reportedly approached the victim immediately after leaving the train, asking to see the phone. When refused, the suspect punched the victim, causing them to fall to the ground.

CCTV Image Released

Officers have released a Kent Police Urgently Seek Public Help to Identify Man in CCTV Images" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/breaking-news/man-arrested-after-armed-police-are-called-to-residential-street-in-orpington-2/">CCTV image of a man who may have vital information to assist with the investigation. The suspect left the scene without taking any property.

Police Urge Public Help

Kent Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the man in the CCTV image to get in touch. Witnesses can call 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/91940/26.

Anonymous Tips Welcomed

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their online form.