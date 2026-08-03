Huddersfield Man Jailed for 20 Years After Unprovoked Attempted Murder

A Huddersfield man has been jailed for 20 years after carrying out a brutal and unprovoked stabbing that left his victim with life-threatening injuries. Sarmad Khawaja, 42, of Huddersfield, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday 31 July after being convicted by a jury of attempted murder. The conviction relates to an attack at a property on Alder Street, Huddersfield, on 7 August 2025.

Victim Stabbed in Garden

Emergency services were called to the address at around 4.20pm following reports that a man had been seriously stabbed in the garden of the property. When officers arrived, they found Khawaja had already been disarmed by people at the scene before police detained and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. The victim was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries, which police said were life-threatening due to the severity of the attack. Khawaja was later charged and appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 9 August 2025.

Jury Convicts Defendant

Following a trial, a jury found Khawaja guilty of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court.

Police Welcome Sentence

Detective Constable Thompson, of Kirklees District CID, said:

“We welcome the sentencing of Khawaja for what was a brutal and unprovoked attack.

“The verdict of the jury finding Khawaja guilty of attempted murder is a stark demonstration of just how tragic the outcome of this assault could have been.

“The victim was left with serious injuries which were life threatening given the violence Khawaja used.

“We hope seeing him sentenced will bring some comfort and closure to the victim.”

Police said the sentence reflects the seriousness of the violent attack and brings the lengthy criminal investigation to a conclusion.