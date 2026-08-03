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STREET ROBBERY Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was robbed of his mountain bike by two masked suspects riding an electric Sur-Ron bike in Swindon. The robbery happened at around 10.15pm on Tuesday, 22 July, near Grange Leisure Centre on Grange Drive. According to Wiltshire Police, the teenager was pushed from his bike by two males who were riding two-up on an electric Sur-Ron motorcycle. The suspects then stole the victim’s bicycle before making off from the scene.

Stolen Bike

The stolen bike is described as a:

  • Black Cannondale Jekyll
  • Blue and green trim

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the distinctive mountain bike since the robbery to come forward.

Suspect Descriptions

The first suspect is described as:

  • White
  • Wearing grey shorts
  • No top
  • Balaclava covering his face

The second suspect is described as:

  • White
  • Wearing all black clothing
  • Balaclava covering his face

Both suspects were riding an electric Sur-Ron bike, a type of lightweight electric off-road motorcycle that has become increasingly linked to criminal activity across the UK.

Appeal for Information

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage showing the suspects or the Sur-Ron bike in the Grange Drive area around the time of the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260088705. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

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