Fuel Theft Costs UK Forecourts More Than £14 Million as Drive-Off Incidents Surge

UK petrol stations are estimated to have lost more than £14.4 million to fuel thieves over the past year, with new figures revealing a sharp rise in the number of alleged drive-off incidents. Data released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) shows that almost 290,000 requests were made for vehicle keeper details during the 2025/26 financial year as fuel retailers investigated suspected fuel thefts. The figure marks a significant increase compared with around 142,000 requests recorded in 2022/23.

Estimated Losses Exceed £14 Million

Using an average drive-off value of £49.90 per incident – based on figures compiled by industry publication Forecourt Trader from police data – fuel retailers are estimated to have lost approximately £14.46 million during the year. The estimate highlights the continuing financial impact that fuel theft has on forecourt operators across the UK.

Digital System Behind Rise in Requests

The DVLA has stressed that the increase in requests for registered keeper information does not necessarily mean fuel theft has doubled. In June 2025, the agency introduced a new electronic system allowing approved fuel retailers and forecourt security companies to request vehicle keeper details digitally, replacing the previous paper-based process. The new system enables organisations such as BOSS, Vars and NexPlate to obtain information more quickly when investigating alleged drive-off offences.

DVLA: Fuel Theft Is a Criminal Offence

A DVLA spokesperson said:

“Fuel theft is a criminal offence. DVLA has worked with the police and the Home Office to make it easier to share vehicle keeper information with fuel retailers to use as a first point of contact when following up cases of alleged fuel theft.”

Impact on Forecourts

Industry figures have previously suggested some fuel retailers experience increases in drive-off incidents during periods of higher fuel prices. However, the DVLA said its data does not identify the reasons behind the rise in requests for keeper information. Instead, the figures provide an indication of the scale of alleged fuel theft affecting forecourts nationwide, although the estimated £14.46 million loss is based on the average value of reported incidents rather than an official DVLA calculation. With fuel theft continuing to cost retailers millions of pounds each year, forecourt operators are increasingly relying on technology and improved information-sharing to identify offenders and recover unpaid fuel costs.