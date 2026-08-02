Brothers Jailed After Road Rage Stabbing Left Van Driver Fighting for His Life in Hartlepool

Two brothers have been jailed after a violent road rage attack in Hartlepool left a van driver with 14 stab wounds and life-threatening injuries. Logan Lawson, 19, and his older brother Layton Lawson, 23, were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court after admitting their roles in the brutal assault, which took place on 28 November 2025. The victim suffered catastrophic injuries and required emergency surgery after being repeatedly stabbed during the confrontation.

Road Rage Escalated into Violent Attack

The court heard the incident began when Logan Lawson, driving a silver Seat Ibiza, pulled in front of the victim’s van, almost causing a collision. Lawson then gestured for the van driver to follow him to a block of flats on Newark Road, Hartlepool. The victim, who recognised Lawson as someone who lived nearby, followed him before an argument broke out outside the flats. During the confrontation, Layton Lawson emerged from the property before Logan launched a savage knife attack.

Victim Stabbed 14 Times

Prosecutor Lee Fish told the court that Logan Lawson stabbed the victim 14 times, including inflicting a wound beneath the armpit that penetrated his chest cavity. The victim also suffered multiple slash wounds to his face, leaving him with permanent scarring. Layton Lawson punched the victim several times during the attack. Doorbell camera footage captured Layton shouting at his younger brother to stop and come back inside.

Tyres Slashed Before Escape

As the victim attempted to flee, he discovered the tyres on his van had been slashed. Despite the damage, he managed to drive a short distance before contacting his partner, who immediately alerted the emergency services. He was rushed to James Cook University Hospital, where doctors treated him for catastrophic blood loss. The court heard he required an emergency blood transfusion and life-saving surgery. A medical report prepared by Dr Nigel Cooper confirmed the victim sustained 14 stab or slash wounds, with the chest injury described as life-threatening.

Police Investigation

Following the attack, officers discovered an axe lying in the road and followed bloodstains leading to Layton Lawson’s home. Logan Lawson was found inside with blood on his head and a cut to his hand. His blood was recovered from the handle of the axe, although investigators confirmed the weapon had not been used in the attack. His fingerprints were also found on the victim’s van.

Guilty Pleas

Both brothers admitted their involvement on the day their trial was due to begin. Logan Lawson, of Motherwell Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent. Layton Lawson, of Muir Grove, Hartlepool, admitted causing grievous bodily harm. During mitigation, Logan’s barrister said he had taken temazepam before the incident and claimed he had no recollection of the attack. The court also heard he had previously lost several toes in a road traffic collision and was described as vulnerable. Layton’s defence highlighted his positive behaviour while on remand at HMP Holme House.

Judge Condemns “Road Rage” Attack

Sentencing the pair, Judge Jonathan Carroll described the incident as “an act of road rage.” He said the circumstances surrounding the confrontation were “shrouded in mystery”, but concluded Logan had clearly intended to engage in violence. Addressing Logan, the judge said:

“There were 14 separate stab injuries… you slashed his tyres, preventing him from driving any distance.”

He told Layton:

“You joined in with what was none of your business.”

Lengthy Prison Sentences

Logan Lawson was handed an extended sentence of 13 years, comprising:

10 years and 10 months in custody

Two years and two months on extended licence

Layton Lawson was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment. He will serve 40 per cent of his sentence before being released on licence. The court heard the victim continues to live with the physical and psychological consequences of the attack, including permanent facial scarring and the trauma of what was described as an unprovoked and devastating act of road rage.