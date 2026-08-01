Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Stop Car and Uncover Cannabis and Cocaine Supply Operation

A 20-year-old drug dealer has been jailed after police stopped a car in Peterborough and uncovered cannabis ready for sale, drug-dealing phones and evidence linking him to the supply of cocaine. Abdul Kareem, of Cromwell Road, Millfield, was sentenced to 22 months in prison after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis. The case followed a proactive stop by officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team on 11 December.

Car Stopped in Millfield

Police stopped a black Seat Ibiza in Hankey Street, Millfield, after officers became suspicious. A strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle prompted officers to search the occupants, including the driver, Husnain Mahmood, 19. During a search of Kareem, officers recovered a Samsung mobile phone and £55 in cash.

Drugs and Dealer Phones Recovered

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered:

Around 30 individual bags of cannabis , with an estimated street value of up to £980

, with an estimated street value of up to Multiple empty clear plastic deal bags

A second mobile phone

SIM card packaging

When officers analysed Kareem’s mobile phone, they discovered a large number of messages linked to the supply of Class A cocaine.

Court Sentences

Appearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 28 July, Kareem admitted:

Being concerned in the supply of cocaine

Possession with intent to supply cannabis

He was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment. Driver Husnain Mahmood, of Lawn Avenue, New England, pleaded guilty to:

Possession with intent to supply cannabis

Driving without insurance

He received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work. Police said the case demonstrates their continued efforts to target those involved in drug dealing and disrupt the supply of illegal drugs within local communities.