Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CUT OFF Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

Two men have been found guilty of operating a county lines drugs network that supplied crack cocaine and heroin between Birmingham and Scunthorpe over a 12-month period. An investigation by the County Lines Taskforce (CLTF) uncovered the operation, known as the ‘Rocket’ line, which used dedicated mobile phones to advertise and distribute Class A drugs to customers across North Lincolnshire.

County Lines Investigation

Officers identified Muhith Choudhury, 25, as the controller of the drugs line. Police found Choudhury used multiple mobile phones to send bulk text messages advertising the availability of crack cocaine and heroin, targeting a contact list of drug users in Scunthorpe. Investigators also identified Kacper Fugas, 20, as a courier responsible for delivering drugs to customers after orders had been placed.

Drug Marketing Messages

During the investigation, officers recovered a series of broadcast messages sent by Choudhury promoting the drugs line. Examples included:

“YO G GOT CALI PACKS THERE IN SCUNNY LET ME KNOW IF U KNOWN ANYONE FOR THM 60S.”

“ACTIVE BEST OF BOTH 10/10 5 A B HALF T 30! ROCKET LINE”

“ROKETS BACK ON BANGIN CRACK RING THE LINE”

Police said the messages formed part of a coordinated operation to advertise and sell Class A drugs across county boundaries.

Guilty Verdicts

Both men denied the allegations and stood trial at Birmingham Crown Court. Following the trial, the jury found both defendants guilty of:

  • Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine between January 2025 and January 2026
  • Being concerned in the supply of heroin during the same period

Sentencing

Choudhury, of Rookery Road, Handsworth, and Fugas, of Spencer Avenue, Scunthorpe, will both return to Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing in September. Police said the convictions highlight the continued work of specialist county lines officers to disrupt organised crime groups exploiting vulnerable people and supplying Class A drugs into communities across the UK.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

MAJOR RESPONCE Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

UK News

HEARTWARMING Firefighters Rescue Eight Ducklings Trapped in Drain After Gruelling Week Battling Essex Wildfires

UK News
Labour Holds Greater Manchester Mayoralty as Low Turnout and Reform Performance Spark Debate

SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Labour Holds Greater Manchester Mayoralty as Low Turnout and Reform Performance Spark Debate

UK News
Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

RAPE CHARGES Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

UK News
Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

COUNTY DURHAM Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

UK News
Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

POLICE CRACKDOWN Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

UK News
Residents Evacuated After Suspected Explosion Damages Flats in Ipswich as Teenager Arrested

TEEN ARREST Residents Evacuated After Suspected Explosion Damages Flats in Ipswich as Teenager Arrested

UK News
Emergency Crews Tackle Electrical Fire Near Lymington Power Substation

EARLY ALERT Emergency Crews Tackle Electrical Fire Near Lymington Power Substation

UK News
Police Urge Parents to Know Where Their Teenagers Are After Disorder Leaves Youth Injured in Eastleigh

COMMUNITY SAFETY Police Urge Parents to Know Where Their Teenagers Are After Disorder Leaves Youth Injured in Eastleigh

UK News
Police Hunt Fake Officers After Jewellery Stolen in Durrington Burglary

FAKE COP Police Hunt Fake Officers After Jewellery Stolen in Durrington Burglary

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

BOAT BLAZE Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

UK News
Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

UK News
Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

TRIAL UPDATE Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

UK News
Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

UK News
Mystery Deepens Over Death of Edinburgh Charity Worker Found in Suitcase in Athens

PROBE CONTINUES Mystery Deepens Over Death of Edinburgh Charity Worker Found in Suitcase in Athens

UK News
Mystery Deepens Over Death of Edinburgh Charity Worker Found in Suitcase in Athens

Mystery Deepens Over Death of Edinburgh Charity Worker Found in Suitcase in Athens

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

PRISON ESCAPE Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

UK News
Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

UK News
Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

VIOLENT RAPIST Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

UK News
Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

UK News
Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

ROGUE TRADER Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

UK News
Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

VICTIM CONTROL Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

UK News
Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

UK News
Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

TRIO JAILED Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

UK News
Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

UK News
Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

JAILED LIFE Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

UK News
Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

UK News
Watch Live