Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

Two men have been found guilty of operating a county lines drugs network that supplied crack cocaine and heroin between Birmingham and Scunthorpe over a 12-month period. An investigation by the County Lines Taskforce (CLTF) uncovered the operation, known as the ‘Rocket’ line, which used dedicated mobile phones to advertise and distribute Class A drugs to customers across North Lincolnshire.

County Lines Investigation

Officers identified Muhith Choudhury, 25, as the controller of the drugs line. Police found Choudhury used multiple mobile phones to send bulk text messages advertising the availability of crack cocaine and heroin, targeting a contact list of drug users in Scunthorpe. Investigators also identified Kacper Fugas, 20, as a courier responsible for delivering drugs to customers after orders had been placed.

Drug Marketing Messages

During the investigation, officers recovered a series of broadcast messages sent by Choudhury promoting the drugs line. Examples included:

“YO G GOT CALI PACKS THERE IN SCUNNY LET ME KNOW IF U KNOWN ANYONE FOR THM 60S.”

“ACTIVE BEST OF BOTH 10/10 5 A B HALF T 30! ROCKET LINE”

“ROKETS BACK ON BANGIN CRACK RING THE LINE”

Police said the messages formed part of a coordinated operation to advertise and sell Class A drugs across county boundaries.

Guilty Verdicts

Both men denied the allegations and stood trial at Birmingham Crown Court. Following the trial, the jury found both defendants guilty of:

Being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine between January 2025 and January 2026

between Being concerned in the supply of heroin during the same period

Sentencing

Choudhury, of Rookery Road, Handsworth, and Fugas, of Spencer Avenue, Scunthorpe, will both return to Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing in September. Police said the convictions highlight the continued work of specialist county lines officers to disrupt organised crime groups exploiting vulnerable people and supplying Class A drugs into communities across the UK.