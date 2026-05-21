Teen Avoids Jail After Filming Sofa Toss From Westfield Balcony

A 15-year-old boy who filmed his friend throwing a 15kg sofa from the top floor balcony of Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, east London, has avoided jail. The incident, which narrowly missed shoppers below, took place last year and sparked police investigation.

Video Led To Court

The 16-year-old thrower was jailed for eight months in September but released after four months into community supervision. The 15-year-old cameraman’s case extended longer due to his initial not guilty plea, which he later changed to guilty.

Peer Pressure Defence

His defence claimed he acted under peer pressure. The court sentenced him to victim awareness sessions, 13 hours of community service, and a three-month doorstep curfew instead of jail time.

Social Media Backlash

The teenager also uploaded the footage to TikTok, captioned “No way bro almost killed someone” with laughing emojis, revealing a troubling attitude despite the risks.

Lessons Learned

While not jailed, the ruling highlights the court’s view on responsibility and the consequences of dangerous behaviour in public places.