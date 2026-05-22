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TV TRIBUTE TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

Judith Chalmers, the beloved TV presenter best known for ITV’s travel show Wish You Were Here…?, has died aged 90. Her family announced she passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening, after battling Alzheimer’s disease in her final years.

Peaceful Passing At Home

Chalmers’ loved ones revealed her health had been deteriorating for some time. In recent weeks, her condition became serious but allowed her family cherished moments together before her death.

Legend Of Travel Tv

The iconic presenter’s long career made her a household name in British television. Wish You Were Here…? inspired generations to explore travel and tourism worldwide.

Family Survives Her

She leaves behind her husband, former sports commentator Neil Durden-Smith, and their two children, who expressed their love and gratitude for the memories they shared.

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