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BEACH MURDER TRIAL Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Teen Witness Describes Fatal Stabbing of Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

A 19-year-old woman has given emotional evidence at Glasgow High Court describing how her boyfriend, Kayden Moy, was fatally stabbed at Irvine Beach on 17 May last year. Keryn Knox told the court how she saw Kayden’s body turn white with blue lips after he was attacked by 18-year-old Cole Turley and two teenagers, including 18-year-old Jay Stewart and a 15-year-old boy. The trio were accused of pursuing Kayden, causing him to fall before repeatedly stabbing him.

Stabbing Details Revealed

Knox described how Turley ran at Kayden from the left side, brandishing a blade. Kayden slipped as he tried to turn around and was stabbed twice in the lower left side. Despite the injuries, Kayden managed to get up and ran down to the beach where he collapsed.

Witness Accounts At Scene

Knox recalled jealous tension between the groups and said Stewart, Turley, and the younger boy threw rocks at them as they tried to leave. On the beach, bystanders and elderly people tried to help Kayden by applying a T-shirt to his wound before an air ambulance arrived.

Weapon Descriptions And Tensions

Knox told jurors Stewart carried an extendable baton and a butcher-style knife, while Turley had a kitchen knife with distinctive white blotches on its blade. The court heard the two groups involved were linked to rival gangs – Kayden’s group, known as the Himshies, the accused’s as the Murray Boys.

Social Media Evidence

Defence lawyers challenged Knox over corrections to her police statements, revealing that some details about knives and bottle-throwing came from social media posts. Further evidence showed hostile Instagram messages sent to Kayden’s friend Jay McGarry, including threats from Stewart.

Ongoing Trial Proceedings

Turley has pleaded guilty to murder, while Stewart and the 15-year-old youth pleaded not guilty, claiming Turley was responsible. They also face other charges, including attempting to pervert the course of justice. The trial continues under Judge Lord Scott.

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Topics :Crime

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