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STATION TRAGEDY Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

Emergency services were alerted to Crawley railway station at 9.38am on 21 May following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics attended the scene, but sadly the individual was pronounced dead at the station. British Transport Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, and a coroner’s file is being prepared.

Rapid Response At Crawley

Officers and paramedics acted swiftly after being called to the station, working to manage the scene and provide medical assistance. Despite their efforts, the person was declared deceased at the location.

Police Confirm No Suspicion

British Transport Police stated the incident is not suspicious. Investigations will focus on preparing a file for the coroner to determine all the circumstances surrounding the death.

Impact On Train Services

Though details on service disruption have not been released, incidents on the tracks typically cause delays and temporary closures, affecting commuters and travellers in Crawley and surrounding areas.

Community Reaction

Local residents and station users expressed condolences following the tragic death. Officials urge anyone with information to assist investigations to contact the police.

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