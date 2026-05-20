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EUROPEAN GLORY Aston Villa Clinch Europa League Title in Istanbul After 44 Years

Aston Villa Clinch Europa League Title in Istanbul After 44 Years

Aston Villa have claimed their first European trophy since 1982 by winning the UEFA Europa League final 3-0 against Freiburg on 24 May 2024 at Istanbul’s Beşiktaş Park. The Villans, managed by Unai Emery, dominated the match, securing an emphatic victory and ending a 44-year wait for European glory. This win also marks Emery’s record-breaking fifth Europa League title.

Villa Dominate In Istanbul

The match saw Aston Villa in complete control throughout, with Freiburg making their first-ever European final appearance but unable to mount a comeback. Villa’s key players were relentless, showing superior tactics and composure on the pitch.

Three Goals Secure Victory

  • Youri Tielemans opened the scoring in stunning style with a first-time volley from a Morgan Rogers corner in the 41st minute.
  • Emiliano Buendía doubled the lead with an exquisite curling left-footed strike during first-half stoppage time.
  • Morgan Rogers sealed the win with a third goal in the 58th minute, putting the result beyond doubt.

Emery’s Historic Fifth Title

Manager Unai Emery now stands alone with five Europa League trophies, having previously won three consecutive titles with Sevilla and one with Villarreal. His expertise was pivotal to Villa’s journey from his appointment in 2022 to European champions.

Path To Champions League

By winning the Europa League, Aston Villa have secured a coveted place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, promising a return to Europe’s elite club competition after decades away.

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