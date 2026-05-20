Swindon Paedophile Used AI for Sexual Images of Five Children

A 48-year-old Swindon man, Christopher King, has been sentenced after using artificial intelligence software to create sexual images of five children. The offences occurred between December 2023 and January 2025, prompting a serious police investigation into the misuse of AI technology for illegal imagery.

AI Technology Abuse

King employed advanced AI software to produce indecent pseudo-photographs of real children, effectively turning genuine youngsters into illegal sexual images. This abuse of technology highlights emerging challenges in policing new digital crime methods.

Legal Consequences

At Swindon Crown Court on 15 May, King pleaded guilty to nine offences, including four counts of making indecent images, four counts of making indecent AI-generated images, and one count of sexual communication with a child. Judge Jason Taylor suspended his three-year prison sentence for three years, reflecting the seriousness of the offences alongside mitigating factors.

Strict Court Orders

King was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and up to 35 days of rehabilitation activity. The court imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order limiting his internet use, banning him from unsupervised contact with under-16s and from using AI software to create sexual content. He must also pay compensation totalling several thousand pounds to the victims.

Ongoing Police Monitoring

As part of his indefinite sex offender registration, King must allow police access to his home and digital devices at any time. He is banned from using data deletion or concealment software and must notify police before travelling outside England and Wales or using social media accounts, underlining the ongoing public safety measures enforced.