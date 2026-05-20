Scottish Labour MP’s Husband David Taylor Remains on Espionage Bail in London

The Metropolitan Police have extended the bail of David Taylor, husband of Scottish Labour MP Joani Reid, along with two other men, over allegations of spying for China. The three suspects were arrested on 4 March 2026 in London by counter-terrorism officers under suspicion of aiding a foreign intelligence service, and their bail has now been extended until August 2026 while investigations continue.

High-profile Arrests

David Taylor, 39, faces charges under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023 alongside Matthew Aplin, 43, and Steve Jones, 68. All three had previous political and communications roles, with Taylor formerly a special adviser in the Welsh government and director at Earthcott Limited.

MP Joani Reid Quits Labour

Joani Reid, elected MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven, has voluntarily suspended herself from the Labour Party and resigned the party whip to facilitate an internal inquiry. She strongly denies any knowledge of illegal activity, emphasising she has never visited China nor spoken on China-related policies in Parliament.

Security Services Review Access

Counter-terrorism officials have confirmed the arrests do not pose any immediate threat to public safety. Security services are auditing any sensitive government or parliamentary network access the suspects may have had.

Political Impact

The case has sent ripples through Westminster and Cardiff due to the suspects’ connections to mainstream politics, raising questions over national security and political loyalty. The Labour Party has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.