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FIREBALL Vehicle Explodes In Fireball Near Wall Street As FDNY Rush To Scene

Emergency crews rushed to Lower Manhattan after an SUV reportedly burst into flames and exploded near the Charging Bull statue and Bowling Green on Tuesday evening.

According to reports circulating online, the incident happened at around 5.50pm to 6pm local time near Broadway and Stone Street, sending thick black smoke and flames into the air as shocked tourists and commuters looked on.

Witness footage shared across social media appeared to show the vehicle fully engulfed in flames moments before a loud explosion scattered debris across the area.

The vehicle has been described in some reports as an Infiniti QX60 SUV, although officials had not formally confirmed the make or model at the time of writing.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded rapidly to the incident and worked to bring the blaze under control while police secured the surrounding streets.

Early reports indicate no injuries were recorded.

Large crowds gathered behind police cordons as firefighters tackled the burning vehicle in one of New York City’s busiest tourist and financial districts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Videos of the dramatic incident quickly spread across X and Instagram, with users describing hearing a “huge bang” moments after the vehicle became engulfed.

Authorities are expected to review CCTV footage and examine the remains of the vehicle as part of the investigation.

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