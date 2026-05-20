Bromley Man Sentenced Over Child Sexual Image Offences

Michael Hawkins, 40, formerly of Renwick Drive, Bromley, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possessing two sexual videos involving a child, including one in the most serious category. The offences took place in November 2023. Hawkins, now living in Warlingham, Surrey, faced Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 18, where he was sentenced.

Offences Date And Details

In November 2023, Hawkins attempted to message a child, describing sexually explicit acts and requesting sexual photos. Court records confirm his possession of two indecent videos of a child, one classified as particularly serious.

Sentencing Outcome

At Bromley Magistrates’ Court, Hawkins received a ten-month custodial sentence suspended for two years. He was also ordered to remain on the sex offenders register for ten years, ensuring ongoing monitoring.

Residence Change Noted

Though the offences occurred in Bromley, Hawkins currently resides in Warlingham, Surrey, according to court documents presented during sentencing.

Legal Implications

The suspended sentence reflects judicial discretion, balancing the gravity of the crime with considerations likely presented in court. Registration on the sex offenders list for a decade highlights the seriousness with which such offences are treated by UK law enforcement and judiciary.