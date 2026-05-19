Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 8 Years for Elgin Rape

Rapualla Ahmadze, a 22-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, was sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl in Cooper Park, Elgin. The attack happened in the early hours when Ahmadze forced the teenager into the bushes, pushed her to the ground, and committed two separate sexual assaults. He denied the charges, claiming consent, but was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh" href="https://uknip.co.uk/where/edinburgh/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Edinburgh. The court reduced his original nine-year term to eight, ruling it excessive.

Victims Lasting Trauma

The victim suffered severe psychological and physical effects, including flashbacks, nightmares, and injury. Her trauma forced her to abandon her studies, highlighting the devastating impact of the crime.

Court Reduces Sentence

Appeal judges Lord Matthews and Lady Wise found the initial prison term too harsh. Their ruling cut Ahmadze’s sentence by a year, bringing it down from nine to eight years.

Possible Deportation

Following his prison term, Ahmadze may face deportation from the UK. Authorities are expected to decide on his immigration status after he serves his sentence.

Denial And Conviction

Ahmadze denied all charges, asserting the encounter was consensual. However, the High Court in Edinburgh convicted him, rejecting his claims and upholding the rape conviction.