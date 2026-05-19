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LABOUR BATTLE Andy Burnham Confirmed Labour Candidate for Makerfield By-Election

Andy Burnham Confirmed Labour Candidate for Makerfield By-Election

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester, has been officially confirmed as the Labour candidate for the Makerfield by-election scheduled for June 18. The seat became vacant after Labour MP Josh Simons stepped down to allow Burnham to launch his campaign to return to Westminster and challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership. The election represents a crucial contest in the Lancashire constituency, with the emergency party focus after recent local election setbacks.

Only Labour Shortlist

Burnham was the sole figure shortlisted by Labour to contest the tightly held Makerfield seat. With a majority of just 5,399 votes in the last general election, the race is far from a guaranteed win for the Manchester mayor.

Reform UK Challenges

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, announced their candidate, Robert Kenyon, dubbed the “plucky plumber,” to oppose Burnham. Kenyon, an army reservist and NHS technician, came second in the 2024 general election for Makerfield. Farage described the by-election as a “David versus Goliath” battle, claiming Reform UK is the only party capable of defeating Labour here.

Labour Leadership Stakes

Burnham’s return to Parliament is seen as a direct challenge to embattled Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, especially after almost 100 Labour MPs have called for Starmer to step down following poor local election results. Burnham expressed pride in representing the working-class communities in Makerfield and pledged to fight for their interests if elected.

Local Election Setbacks

Recent local elections proved challenging for Labour in Makerfield, where Reform UK swept every council ward, dealing a severe blow to the party’s standing in the region. The by-election results are set to gauge Labour’s resilience on home turf amidst mounting pressure on the party’s leadership.

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