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POLICE SURGE Met Police Doubles Rape and Domestic Abuse Arrests in London

Met Police Doubles Rape and Domestic Abuse Arrests in London

  The Metropolitan Police has more than doubled arrests and charges for rape offences and domestic abuse in London over the past year, according to figures published today. This marks a significant step in the Met’s enhanced efforts to combat violence against women and girls (VAWG) by focusing on early intervention, victim safeguarding, and data-driven offender management.

Rape Arrests Surge 116

Positive outcomes for rape have risen by 116%, with over 1,500 arrests and charges, making the Met the UK force with the highest detection and charge rate for rape suspects. This reflects a coordinated approach prioritising victim support alongside robust law enforcement.

Domestic Abuse Charges Up

Arrests and charges for domestic violence offences have increased by 82%, while violence against women and girls overall is up 71%. Child sexual exploitation arrests have also jumped by 116%, highlighting the breadth of the Met’s intensified focus on protecting vulnerable groups.

Data-led Offender Targeting

The Met’s pioneering V100 programme, which identifies and targets the 100 most dangerous offenders against women and girls using data-led tactics, has resulted in over 200 convictions with sentences totalling more than 676 years. Since launch, the initiative has led to 255 arrests linked to nearly 3,000 crimes.

Operation Sallus Enhances Protection

Operation Sallus introduces a proactive method to enforce protection orders such as Domestic Violence Protection Orders, Stalking Protection Orders, and Sexual Risk Orders. Using an app for up-to-date offender info, officers ensure victims remain safe by conducting regular checks to prevent breaches.

Early Intervention Scheme

Operation Vigilant deploys plain-clothed officers to VAWG hotspots, especially in the night-time economy, trained to identify and challenge predatory behaviour before harm occurs – a preventative step designed to reduce offences before they happen.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “These statistics are not just numbers. Every single statistic represents a victim, a vulnerable woman or child, and a dangerous offender who is now facing the justice they deserve. Our relentless focus to tackle violence against women and girls is starting to work, but our work will not stop until every victim is protected.”

Veronica Oakeshott, Women’s Aid: “The rise in arrests and charges is very welcome, but many victims still don’t report crimes due to lack of trust or fear. Court backlogs and low conviction rates remain serious challenges. We hope the new Justice and Home Office ministers will prioritise these critical issues to restore survivors’ faith in justice.”

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