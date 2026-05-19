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POLICE BETRAYAL Ex-Cop Gary Parkinson Jailed for County Lines Drug Trafficking from Manchester to Devon

Ex-Cop Gary Parkinson Jailed for County Lines Drug Trafficking from Manchester to Devon

Gary Parkinson, 45, a former Greater Manchester police officer, has been jailed for over six years after running a county lines cocaine trafficking operation from Manchester to Crediton, Devon. The drug running took place across seven weeks between November 2019 and January 2020, moving around two kilogrammes of cocaine worth an estimated £160,000 on the streets.

County Lines Drug Ring

Parkinson, who left the police due to a serious injury, relocated to Devon to be near his parents but used his Manchester contacts to establish and finance the supply chain. A co-conspirator made multiple trips from Hyde, Greater Manchester to deliver drugs to Devon, with Parkinson supplying via a dealer based in Crediton.

Cash And Dealer Records Seized

Police arrested Parkinson with £7,000 in cash and a dealer’s ledger listing customer debts between £2,500 and £11,700. Although living near Holsworthy, Parkinson orchestrated distribution through his Devon connections.

Sentencing And Court Remarks

Exeter Crown Court sentenced Parkinson to six years and four months after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Judge Stephen Climie condemned the offence as “very serious” given Parkinson’s 15-year police career. The sentence was reduced from a possible 10 years due to Parkinson’s guilty plea, health issues, financial troubles, and long case delays.

Health Challenges Highlighted

Parkinson suffers from severe abdominal injuries sustained in a 2018 quad bike accident requiring major surgery and is awaiting further operations. He also has Huntington’s disease, an incurable degenerative condition, which defence counsel cited during sentencing.

Defence Statement

Parkinson’s barrister, Harry Laidlaw, emphasised that the offending occurred after Parkinson left the police, with no evidence that he used insider knowledge. He noted Parkinson accepted full responsibility and had not reoffended since his arrest, having faced multiple postponements before sentencing.

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