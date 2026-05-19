Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

A Chester man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for domestic abuse offences against his former partner following a police investigation into his controlling and violent behaviour.

Sentencing Details

38-year-old Hezekiah Perks of Tattenhall Lane appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday 8 May where he was handed a 42-month jail term. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and perverting the course of justice.

Campaign Of Abuse

Perks was arrested in May 2025 after physically assaulting the victim. The victim detailed to police a relentless pattern of abuse marked by control and jealousy, including isolating her from friends and family and contacting her workplace to restrict her social interactions.

Police Praise Victim