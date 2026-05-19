Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

A Chester man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for domestic abuse offences against his former partner following a police investigation into his controlling and violent behaviour.
Sentencing Details
38-year-old Hezekiah Perks of Tattenhall Lane appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday 8 May where he was handed a 42-month jail term. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and perverting the course of justice.
Campaign Of Abuse
Perks was arrested in May 2025 after physically assaulting the victim. The victim detailed to police a relentless pattern of abuse marked by control and jealousy, including isolating her from friends and family and contacting her workplace to restrict her social interactions.
Police Praise Victim
“The victim had been subjected to abusive, violent and intimidating behaviour but bravely fought back by giving a full account to police of the horrific behaviour she was subjected to by a man who was supposed to love her,” said Police Constable Lauren Townson. ““No one should be treated this way in any relationship, and I would like to commend her for her bravery in coming forward. I hope she can now rebuild her life and move on from this truly traumatic experience.”