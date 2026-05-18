Syrian Man Charged with Brighton Seafront Rape After Police Probe

A 35-year-old Syrian national, Bilal Alkadour, has been charged following the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman on Brighton beach at around 2am on 3 May. Sussex Police launched an investigation after the victim reported the attack opposite the Grand Hotel on Brighton seafront. A suspect was arrested on 14 May on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

Charges Confirmed

Sussex Police confirmed that Alkadour faces charges of rape of a woman aged 16 or over, assault by penetration, and sexual assault. He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 16 May and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on 15 June.

Victim Support

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays stated the victim is receiving specialist support. He praised the woman’s courage in coming forward and helping with the investigation, emphasising the police’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the public.

Ongoing Police Efforts

Detectives have worked relentlessly to identify and charge a suspect, with Chief Superintendent Hays confirming no other suspects are being sought. The police continue round-the-clock patrols along Brighton seafront in partnership with local agencies to protect vulnerable people.