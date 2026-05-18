Plymouth Man Arrested Over Racial Hatred at London Nakba Protest

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Plymouth on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred during the Nakba protests in London last Saturday. Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Public Order Crime Team identified the man after reviewing footage showing him holding a sign with calls for hanging and other offensive language at the event. Despite initial efforts to locate him amid the crowds, he evaded arrest until Monday morning when officers travelled to Plymouth to detain him. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Charges Follow Arrests

Two individuals arrested during the protests have now been charged. Dara Harbison, 26, from Brighton, faces charges of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, and cannabis possession related to the Nakba protest. She is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this week. Stuart Adams, 49, from Merton, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence after directing racially abusive remarks at a police officer at the Unite the Kingdom protest. He has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance.

Ongoing Reviews And Further Actions

Police continue to review footage and images from last weekend’s protests. So far, 25 people have been bailed, three released under investigation, and four issued with penalty notices for disorder. No further action will be taken against three others. Separate from the protests, two additional people were charged with failing to appear at court for unrelated offences.

Met Police Public Order Efforts

The Met’s Public Order Crime Team has been actively investigating offences connected to both the Nakba and Unite the Kingdom protests. Officers are working through extensive footage to identify individuals responsible for offences and taking swift action where supported by evidence.