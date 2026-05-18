Italian police, backed by the army, have intensified ID and ticket checks on train platforms, targeting single men who fit a specific profile. This move comes amid heightened terror concerns following a recent attack in Moderna, where a so-called “mentally unsound” individual drove a car into a crowd, citing hostility towards his group.

Targeted ID Checks

Authorities are focusing searches on single men who fit the description linked to the recent threat. Blonde men, couples, and women have largely been excluded from these checks as police narrow down their efforts.

Heightened Security Alert

The attack in Moderna has led to increased vigilance across Italy, with officials wary of further incidents involving individuals displaying unstable behaviours.

Public Reaction

Many Italians remain on edge, expecting potential repeat incidents, especially from those identified as “mentally unsound” targeting the community.