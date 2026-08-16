Man, 55, dies after dog attack during altercation on Wakefield footpath as murder arrest made

A 55-year-old man has died after being bitten by a dog during an altercation on a footpath in Wakefield, prompting police to launch a murder investigation. West Yorkshire Police were called at around 1.36pm on Saturday following reports of an altercation between two men on the old trainline footpath off Blacker Lane in Calder Grove. During the incident, one of the men was bitten by a dog. The 55-year-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but despite treatment he died shortly after 7pm. Police have since arrested another 55-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He was also arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury and remains in police custody for questioning. A German Shepherd, believed to have been the dog involved in the incident, has been seized by officers. West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is now leading the stabbing-police-appeal-after-17-year-old-boy-injured/" class="uknip-inline-link">investigation as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the man’s death.

Police seek two women who helped victim

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox said investigators are particularly keen to identify two women who stopped and assisted the injured man following the incident. Police understand one of the women is called Sophie and have urged both witnesses to contact detectives as soon as possible. Investigators also want to hear from anyone who was in the Calder Grove area and may have seen or heard any part of the exchange between the two men. Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police through its LiveChat service or call 101, quoting crime reference 13260465524. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The investigation remains ongoing.