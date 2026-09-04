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MOCKERY JUSTICE Fake solicitor jailed after smuggling MDMA and cannabis into HMP Feltham in her underwear

Fake solicitor jailed after smuggling MDMA and cannabis into HMP Feltham in her underwear

A woman who posed as a solicitor to smuggle drugs into HMP Feltham has been sentenced to 34 months in prison after being caught passing contraband to an inmate during bogus legal visits.

Leony Wilks, 26, from Lambeth, pretended to work for Luton-based Liberty Law and used the false identity Dr Jacob Adam while visiting prisoner Quentin Oyet-Ayella, 28.

Wilks made two visits to the prison in March 2025, smuggling MDMA and cannabis inside her clothing before handing the drugs across a table.

Drugs hidden in bra and underwear

During the first visit on March 5, 2025, Wilks concealed an unknown quantity of MDMA in her bra before passing it to Oyet-Ayella.

She returned on March 12 carrying more MDMA, around 137g of cannabis and tobacco, hidden in her underwear and coat pocket.

Prison staff became suspicious after smelling cannabis once the pair had left the meeting room.

CCTV captured Wilks reaching beneath the table during the meeting.

Oyet-Ayella was subsequently body-scanned and officers discovered three MDMA tablets, cannabis and 131g of tobacco. An illegal mobile phone used to contact Wilks was also discovered hidden in the ceiling of his cell.

A subsequent search of Wilks’ home uncovered a further 41g of cannabis.

Forged paperwork used for prison visits

Isleworth Crown Court heard that Wilks dressed professionally and carried forged documentation to support her claim that she was attending the prison as a legal representative.

 

Her defence said she had not created the forged documents or arranged the visits under the name Dr Jacob Adam, and claimed she had been given the paperwork and drugs by others and directed to take them into the prison.

Wilks was sentenced to 34 months’ imprisonment for the lead offence of conveying MDMA into a prison. The judge said she would be released on time served.

Oyet-Ayella, who was already serving a six-year sentence for possession of a handgun, admitted possessing a mobile phone, MDMA, cannabis and tobacco in prison.

He received a further nine-month prison sentence, also deemed to have been served through time already spent in custody.

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