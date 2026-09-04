Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - National News - UK News

BURNER PHONE Man admits 49 child sex offences after nationwide grooming and blackmail investigation

Man admits 49 child sex offences after nationwide grooming and blackmail investigation

A man has pleaded guilty to 49 child sexual offences following a major Wiltshire Police investigation into the grooming and exploitation of girls across the country.

Mark South, 38, a Jamaican national from Ashford, Kent, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday, where he had been due to stand trial.

Instead, he admitted 49 offences including engaging in sexual activity with a child, taking and distributing indecent images of children, blackmail, sexual communication with a child, inciting a child into sexual exploitation and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Investigation began after Swindon school alert

Wiltshire Police launched the investigation in May 2023 after information was passed to officers by a safeguarding officer at a school in Swindon.

The force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, led by Detective Constable Geoff Newnham, uncovered extensive offending involving the use of numerous social media platforms and multiple aliases.

Police said South contacted young girls and arranged sexual encounters in exchange for money and other items, including vapes and trainers.

His victims were located across a wide area of the country, from Essex to Cornwall.

‘Complex network of aliases and burner phones’

DC Newnham said South crossed county boundaries to commit serious offences against vulnerable children and used what he believed was the anonymity of the internet to hide his activity.

Police said he used a network of social media aliases, burner phones and prepaid numbers to groom, manipulate and blackmail children into sexual exploitation over a number of years.

The investigation involved specialist child abuse teams, major crime investigators, digital forensic experts, victim identification officers and prosecutors from the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit.

DC Newnham praised the victims for their courage, adding that South’s guilty pleas meant they would not now have to give evidence at trial.

He said the case should also serve as a warning to offenders who believe they can hide behind a computer screen.

South is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on December 14 and 15.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Finding the Right GameZone Promo for Your Playstyle

Finding the Right GameZone Promo for Your Playstyle

UK News
The Grand Tour returns tomorrow with new presenters replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May

GRAND RETURN The Grand Tour returns tomorrow with new presenters replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May

UK News
Stolen tools and dumped waste: the double hit on Britain’s building sites

Stolen tools and dumped waste: the double hit on Britain’s building sites

UK News
‘Caring’ woman, 19, dies days after car crash but saves lives of others through organ donation

SAVING LIVES ‘Caring’ woman, 19, dies days after car crash but saves lives of others through organ donation

UK News
Police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen at Maidstone shopping centre

URGENT APPEAL Police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen at Maidstone shopping centre

Missing Persons, UK News
Violent robber jailed after attacking women for their cars at West Midlands tram stop

CALLOUS AND VIOLENT Violent robber jailed after attacking women for their cars at West Midlands tram stop

Court News, UK News
Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

STATION SEX ATTACKER Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

UK News
M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

LIFE CHANGING M4 closed westbound after serious collision near Almondsbury

UK News
Family Christmas turned to tragedy as two-year-old girl drowned in garden pond

GARDEN POND Family Christmas turned to tragedy as two-year-old girl drowned in garden pond

UK News
Illegal e-bike rider jailed after crash kills teenage best friend who survived childhood leukaemia

FAMILY DESTROYED Illegal e-bike rider jailed after crash kills teenage best friend who survived childhood leukaemia

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
URGENT: Convicted sex offender on the run after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

DO NOT APPROACH URGENT: Convicted sex offender on the run after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

Court News, UK News
Two men arrested in Salisbury Class A drugs investigation after police pursuit

DRUG ARRESTS Two men arrested in Salisbury Class A drugs investigation after police pursuit

Crime, UK News
Fire breaks out near petrol station on Winchester Road in Southampton

MAJOR BLAZE Fire breaks out near petrol station on Winchester Road in Southampton

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
CCTV appeal after meat stolen in spate of thefts from Tonbridge petrol station

CCTV RELEASED CCTV appeal after meat stolen in spate of thefts from Tonbridge petrol station

UK News
Three arrested after masked suspects flee Margate building site in early-hours burglary probe

MASKED TRIO ARRESTED Three arrested after masked suspects flee Margate building site in early-hours burglary probe

Crime, UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and GBH after woman stabbed in Swindon

KNIFE ATTACK Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and GBH after woman stabbed in Swindon

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

TRAVEL TROUBLES UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

UK News
Jeremy Clarkson warns sheep rustlers ‘we’re armed’ after 11 animals stolen from Diddly Squat Farm

RAM RAID Jeremy Clarkson warns sheep rustlers ‘we’re armed’ after 11 animals stolen from Diddly Squat Farm

UK News
Bus crashes on A361 between Chipping Norton and Bloxham as road closed

BUS CRASH Bus crashes on A361 between Chipping Norton and Bloxham as road closed

Travel News, UK News
Watch Live