Man admits 49 child sex offences after nationwide grooming and blackmail investigation

A man has pleaded guilty to 49 child sexual offences following a major Wiltshire Police investigation into the grooming and exploitation of girls across the country.

Mark South, 38, a Jamaican national from Ashford, Kent, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday, where he had been due to stand trial.

Instead, he admitted 49 offences including engaging in sexual activity with a child, taking and distributing indecent images of children, blackmail, sexual communication with a child, inciting a child into sexual exploitation and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Investigation began after Swindon school alert

Wiltshire Police launched the investigation in May 2023 after information was passed to officers by a safeguarding officer at a school in Swindon.

The force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, led by Detective Constable Geoff Newnham, uncovered extensive offending involving the use of numerous social media platforms and multiple aliases.

Police said South contacted young girls and arranged sexual encounters in exchange for money and other items, including vapes and trainers.

His victims were located across a wide area of the country, from Essex to Cornwall.

‘Complex network of aliases and burner phones’

DC Newnham said South crossed county boundaries to commit serious offences against vulnerable children and used what he believed was the anonymity of the internet to hide his activity.

Police said he used a network of social media aliases, burner phones and prepaid numbers to groom, manipulate and blackmail children into sexual exploitation over a number of years.

The investigation involved specialist child abuse teams, major crime investigators, digital forensic experts, victim identification officers and prosecutors from the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit.

DC Newnham praised the victims for their courage, adding that South’s guilty pleas meant they would not now have to give evidence at trial.

He said the case should also serve as a warning to offenders who believe they can hide behind a computer screen.

South is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on December 14 and 15.