Collision investigation underway after serious two-car crash closes A36 in Wiltshire

A collision investigation is underway following a serious two-car crash on the A36 in Wiltshire, which prompted a major emergency service response and closed the road in both directions. The collision happened shortly after 2pm on Saturday, August 15, between the A303 at Deptford and the B390 at Knook. One of the vehicles involved has been identified as a red Honda Civic, while a second grey vehicle was also involved in the collision. Wiltshire Police, firefighters, ambulance crews and an air ambulance were all sent to the scene following reports of the serious crash. The A36 was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident and police began examining the circumstances surrounding the collision. National Highways confirmed:

“The A36 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions between the A303 at Deptford and the B390 at Knook following a serious collision involving two cars, which occurred shortly after 2pm this afternoon.” Traffic is being diverted locally, with motorists advised to allow additional journey time, consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible. The extent of any injuries has not yet been officially confirmed. Photographs from the scene show debris scattered across the carriageway, with both vehicles coming to rest close to the roadside. The exact circumstances leading to the collision will form part of the police investigation.