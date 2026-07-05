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WICKED ATTACK Man Hospitalised After GBH Attack Near County Ground Swindon

Man Hospitalised After GBH Attack Near County Ground Swindon

Detectives are investigating a serious assault on a man in his 60s near the County Ground in Swindon. The incident happened around 8pm on 3 July close to Shrivenham Road. The victim Arrested" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/breaking-news/man-left-with-life-changing-injuries-after-londons-oxford-street-attack-2/">suffered significant injuries to his head and arms and is currently hospitalised, though his condition is not life-threatening.

Victim’s Condition Stable

Emergency services treated the man at the scene before his admission to hospital. Police describe his wounds as serious but not life-altering.

Suspect Description Released

Wiltshire Police are appealing for information regarding a group of Asian males seen near the County Ground between 8pm and 9pm on 3 July. Investigators believe any dash-cam or doorbell footage from the area could assist the inquiry.

Urgent Police Appeal

Anyone with information or relevant footage is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 54260080219, or to provide information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 0800 555 111.

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