Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

Police were called to a property on St Ambrose Croft in Netherton, Merseyside, early on the morning of 5 July 2026 after a woman in her 50s was found dead under unexplained circumstances. North West Ambulance Service alerted officers around 10am, prompting a murder investigation. A 30-year-old local woman has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Unexplained Death Probe

Merseyside Police are treating the death as unexplained while a post-mortem is arranged to determine the cause. The investigation aims to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Murder Arrest Made

The suspect, a 30-year-old woman from Netherton, was detained at the scene and remains in custody as inquiries continue. Officers say the investigation is in its early stages.

Call For Witnesses

Detective Inspector Sara Lang urged anyone with information to come forward to aid the ongoing investigation, stressing the importance of allowing police to carry out their work without speculation.

Local Impact

The incident occurred in a quiet residential area, unsettling the close-knit community of Netherton. Police maintain a visible presence while the inquiry unfolds.