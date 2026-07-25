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STATE OF THE ART New £2.8m Fire Engineering Hub Opens in Newhaven to Keep East Sussex Fire Fleet Road Ready

New £2.8m Fire Engineering Hub Opens in Newhaven to Keep East Sussex Fire Fleet Road Ready

State-of-the-art facility will bring specialist vehicle maintenance in-house and boost operational resilience

A new state-of-the-art Fire Engineering Hub has officially opened in Newhaven, marking a major milestone for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) as it invests in the future of its frontline fleet. The purpose-built engineering facility has been constructed on the site of the former Newhaven Fort Road Community Fire Station, transforming the location into a modern maintenance centre designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of the fire service’s operational vehicles. The project, delivered within its approved capital budget of approximately £2.8 million, provides engineers with specialist facilities to service and maintain the service’s fleet of fire appliances and support vehicles.

Specialist maintenance facilities

The new steel-framed workshop has been purpose-built to support the maintenance of large emergency vehicles and includes:

  • Two heavy goods vehicle (LGV) maintenance bays
  • A dedicated light vehicle maintenance bay
  • A DVSA-compliant LGV brake tester
  • Headlamp alignment testing equipment
  • An overhead fall-arrest system to enable safe working at height

The hub will allow ESFRS to carry out all LGV servicing in-house, reducing the need to rely on external contractors while giving engineers greater control over the maintenance of specialist firefighting vehicles. The service says the move will deliver long-term financial savings, improve the availability and reliability of frontline appliances, and help ensure crews have the equipment they need to respond quickly to emergencies across East Sussex.

Built with sustainability in mind

Environmental sustainability has also been built into the project, with the new hub incorporating several energy-efficient features. These include roof-mounted solar photovoltaic panels to generate renewable electricity and ground source heat pumps to provide low-carbon heating, helping reduce both energy consumption and carbon emissions while supporting the fire service’s wider environmental objectives.

Supporting frontline emergency response

The Engineering Hub has been designed to strengthen the resilience of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service by enabling specialist engineers to use their expertise to maintain complex firefighting appliances to the highest possible standard. As well as the new maintenance workshop, the project included:

  • Construction of new specialist engineering bays
  • Installation of advanced vehicle servicing equipment
  • Demolition of the former three-bay appliance workshop
  • Drainage improvements across the site
  • New security fencing and entrance gates
  • Improved parking and operational facilities

Fire service leaders say the investment represents a significant step forward for the Engineering Department and will help ensure fire engines and specialist vehicles remain safe, reliable and ready to respond whenever communities across East Sussex need them.

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