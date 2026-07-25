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TRIO AIRLIFTED Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

Three people have been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the water near Clacton Pier, prompting a major emergency response on Saturday afternoon. Police, ambulance crews and other emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday 25 July after reports that several people were in trouble in the sea close to the popular Essex landmark. The casualties were brought safely ashore before receiving emergency medical treatment at the scene. All three were then taken to hospital for further assessment and care. Their conditions have not been disclosed. An Essex Police spokesperson said: “All emergency services have been at the scene of an incident close to Clacton Pier, which began shortly after 4.30pm today. “Ambulance service colleagues reported three people had got into difficulty in the water and had been brought ashore. “All three required medical treatment and have been taken to hospital for further care. “Thank you to everyone who followed instructions to allow emergency services to work quickly at the scene.” The incident drew a significant emergency response, with crews working together to rescue the casualties and ensure public safety around the pier while the operation was underway. No further details about the circumstances leading up to the incident have been released. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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