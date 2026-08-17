Dover child sex offender jailed for 12 years after admitting nine offences against young victim

A Dover sex offender who admitted nine sexual offences against a child, including two counts of rape, has been jailed for 12 years.

Barry Milburn, 46, was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday, August 14, after previously pleading guilty to a series of serious sexual offences against the young victim.

His offending came to light in December 2024, when the child disclosed what had happened to friends.

Trusted adults were subsequently alerted and Kent Police was contacted, leading to Milburn being arrested the same day.

Specialist detectives immediately launched an investigation and established that Milburn had sexually offended against the child on a number of occasions.

Officers carried out extensive enquiries and analysed complex evidence over the following months, eventually resulting in charges being authorised against Milburn in March 2026.

He subsequently admitted nine sexual offences, including two counts of rape.

Milburn, formerly of Athol Terrace, Dover, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Following his release, he will be required to serve a further one year on licence.

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be required to comply with sex offender notification requirements for life.

Investigating officer PC Ollie Stevens praised the courage of the child whose disclosure led to the investigation.

He said: “The courage shown by the young victim in this case cannot be overstated.

“As soon as the disclosure was made, our specialist officers acted swiftly to safeguard the child and begin a detailed investigation – which, in cases such as this one, can involve extensive enquiries over many months.

“Officers will painstakingly examine evidence from multiple sources to build the strongest possible case, while supporting vulnerable victims through the criminal justice process.”

PC Stevens said the investigation resulted in a significant number of charges and a substantial custodial sentence, alongside measures designed to prevent further offending.

He added: “We remain committed to protecting vulnerable people and will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts to be held accountable for their actions.”