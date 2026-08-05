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REMANDED Suspect charged after police seize £8,000 worth of cocaine during Thanet drugs investigation

Suspect charged after police seize £8,000 worth of cocaine during Thanet drugs investigation

A suspected drug dealer has been charged after Kent Police officers seized cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £8,000 during an investigation into a Class A drugs line operating in Thanet. The investigation targeted a suspected county drugs line believed to be supplying illegal drugs across the east Kent area.

Drugs, cash and phones seized

On the afternoon of Monday 3 August 2026, officers carried out searches of a car and a property in Margate. During the operation, police seized a block of cocaine with an estimated street value exceeding £8,000, along with a quantity of cannabis, cash and several mobile phones believed to be linked to drug supply. A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Man remanded in custody

Following enquiries, Blake Todd, 30, of Victoria Avenue, Margate, was charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to supply
  • Possession of cannabis with intent to supply

Todd appeared before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 4 August, where he was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear before Canterbury Crown Court, with a hearing date yet to be confirmed. Kent Police said the investigation forms part of the force’s ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply of Class A drugs and tackle organised criminality across Thanet and east Kent.

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