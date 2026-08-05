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JOG ON Wakefield launches “Jog On” campaign to tackle harassment of female runners

Wakefield launches “Jog On” campaign to tackle harassment of female runners
Police in Wakefield have launched a new campaign aimed at tackling the harassment and abuse of female runners, warning perpetrators to “Jog On”. The initiative follows successful operations in Bradford and Leeds and is being delivered by West Yorkshire Police alongside the Wakefield District Community Safety Partnership, which includes Wakefield Council, the NHS and voluntary organisations. The campaign comes after a local survey revealed that 80 per cent of female runners in Wakefield had experienced some form of harassment while running, yet only four per cent had reported the incidents to police.

Women changing routes to avoid abuse

The findings mirror a national survey by Runner’s World magazine, which found that 60 per cent of female runners have experienced harassment, often from men in passing vehicles. Police say many women have altered their running routes or changed the times they exercise to avoid experiences including catcalling, offensive comments and, in some cases, physical harassment. Sergeant Cat Hardwick, who leads the campaign in Wakefield, said officers had been listening to female runners at local running clubs and Parkrun events. She said:

“Through visits to running clubs in the district and to events such as Parkrun, Neighbourhood Policing Team officers have been hearing about some of the awful experiences of female runners.

“We found that many runners said they had come to accept abuse and harassment like this to an extent that they didn’t even report it to the police – they just did not feel it would be taken seriously.”

Plain-clothed officers deployed

As part of the campaign, female officers have been deployed in plain clothes to run through known hotspot areas to identify harassment and anti-social behaviour first-hand. Three operations have already taken place covering:

  • Pontefract Park and Pontefract town centre
  • Thornes Park and Wakefield city centre
  • Wrenthorpe Park and Ossett town centre

During the patrols, officers witnessed a range of anti-social and intimidating behaviour directed towards female runners. Police said offenders were challenged, given words of advice and, where appropriate, enforcement action was taken under Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

£1,000 fines available

Wakefield Council’s PSPO powers allow action to be taken against people who shout abuse, make sexual comments or intimidate others from vehicles. Those found breaching the order can receive a Fixed Penalty Notice or face fines of up to £1,000. The campaign also includes Active Bystander training, helping runners and members of running clubs safely intervene or support victims when incidents occur.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe”

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge, District Commander for Wakefield, said:

“I want to make it clear that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. Whether you run to stay healthy, to compete or just for fun, you have every right to feel safe when doing so.

“People might sometimes think that these behaviours aren’t worth reporting, but we want to make it clear that they should be reported to us and that we will review them, investigate and take action where we can.”

He added that local running clubs, community groups and partner organisations had shown overwhelming support for the initiative.

Community backing

West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime Alison Lowe OBE welcomed the campaign, saying:

“We know that too often women shy away from running due to the harassment and abuse they experience.

“This work makes it clear that this behaviour is unacceptable and should be reported. All women deserve to exercise outdoors free from fear and intimidation.”

Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer Stronger Communities, Councillor Rebecca Webster, added:

“We’re determined to work with our partners to make sure our district is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

“This campaign takes a proactive approach to clamping down on the harassment and abuse of female runners by not only supporting women but trying to change the behaviour of perpetrators too.”

Police are encouraging anyone who experiences or witnesses harassment while running to report it, helping officers identify hotspots and take action against offenders.

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