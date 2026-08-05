CPS upholds decision not to bring further charges against Lucy Letby after review requested by families

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has upheld its decision not to bring further criminal charges against convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby following a review requested by the families of six babies. The review was carried out under the Victims’ Right to Review scheme after relatives challenged the CPS’s January 2026 decision that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Letby over additional allegations involving six infants. Letby, 36, is already serving 15 whole-life prison terms after being convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others while working as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Review upholds original decision

The CPS confirmed that an independent prosecutor re-examined the evidence before concluding there was still insufficient evidence to bring further charges. Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said:

“An extensive review of the case by a prosecutor independent of the original decisions, involving a re-examination of substantial evidence and material, has now been completed.

“Six offences of attempted murder were reconsidered in relation to six babies, but the review upheld the original decision not to bring any further criminal charges.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has written to the families involved and will offer meetings to answer any further questions. Our thoughts remain with them.”

The CPS said the outcome represents its final decision regarding those allegations.

Families sought reconsideration

The CPS first revealed in November 2024 that it was considering further charges following an investigation into additional baby collapses and deaths linked to Letby’s nursing career. However, in January 2026, prosecutors concluded there was not a realistic prospect of conviction in relation to 11 allegations involving nine babies, including two who died. Families of six of those infants requested a review of that decision.

Continuing scrutiny of convictions

Following Letby’s convictions in 2023 and 2024, Cheshire Police continued examining thousands of neonatal records from both the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where Letby previously trained. Although detectives later submitted further evidence to prosecutors, the CPS has now confirmed it will not pursue additional charges relating to the six babies reviewed.

Appeal efforts continue

Letby has consistently maintained her innocence. Her legal team has twice been refused permission to appeal her convictions by the Court of Appeal. Earlier this year, her lawyers submitted reports from a panel of international medical experts to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), arguing that the convictions may represent a miscarriage of justice. The CCRC has confirmed it is examining the application to determine whether the case should be referred back to the Court of Appeal. Despite the renewed legal challenges, Letby remains imprisoned under 15 whole-life orders, meaning she will spend the rest of her life in prison unless her convictions are overturned.