Person Rescued Off Brighton After Early Morning Emergency Response

Emergency services were called to Brighton seafront early this morning (Tuesday, August 4) following reports of a person in the water near Brunswick Square. The volunteer crew of the Brighton RNLI lifeboat was launched at 6.35am after reports that a person was in the water approximately 50 metres offshore. A major multi-agency response was quickly put in place, involving Brighton RNLI lifeboat, local Coastguard Rescue Teams, a HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Solent, Brighton Beach lifeguards, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), and Sussex Police. Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams were also sent to assist with the incident.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Just after 7am this morning (4 August), HM Coastguard attended an incident near Brighton. “Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent, along with a HM Coastguard helicopter, the RNLI Brighton lifeboat, Brighton Beach lifeguards, South East Coast Ambulance and Sussex Police.” The casualty was recovered from the water and brought ashore, where they were handed over into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police. The RNLI crew was stood down shortly afterwards. If you ever see someone in difficulty at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.