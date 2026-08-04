Maidstone sex offender jailed for 25 years after police traced six victims

A Maidstone sex offender has been jailed for 25 years after a Kent Police investigation uncovered multiple child sexual abuse offences spanning more than a decade. Tony Mansford, 58, formerly of Concord Avenue in Chatham, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 30 July after being convicted of a series of serious sexual offences against children. The investigation began in November 2022 when Kent Police received information from a third party alleging that Mansford had raped a teenager more than 10 years earlier. Detectives swiftly identified the victim, who disclosed further offences during the investigation. Mansford was interviewed under caution as officers continued their enquiries. As the investigation progressed, detectives identified four more victims who reported they had been targeted by Mansford as children. A sixth victim also came forward to make a report. In March 2023, Mansford was arrested and later charged with two counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, one count of attempting to indecently assault, two counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of sexual assault and one count of child cruelty. He denied all the charges but was convicted following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. On Thursday 30 July, the 58-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Helen Bateman praised both the investigating officer and the victims for their determination throughout the case. She said: “The investigating officer involved in this case went above and beyond to establish the full extent of Mansford’s offending. They worked diligently to identify and engage with victims, ensuring they received the support they needed. “I would like to commend each victim who showed immense courage in supporting the investigation and bringing Mansford to justice. “I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a similar offence to contact us, regardless of when it occurred. Our specialist officers are here to listen and support you.” Kent Police has urged anyone who has experienced similar offences, no matter how long ago they occurred, to come forward and report them, assuring victims that specialist officers are available to provide support throughout the investigation process.