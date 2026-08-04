Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman seriously injured in Highworth

A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman suffered serious injuries during an incident at a home in Highworth, Wiltshire. Emergency services were called to Downs View at around 3pm on Tuesday 4 August following reports of a serious assault at a residential property. Paramedics, police officers and the Great Western Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. The injured woman was treated by emergency crews before being taken by land ambulance to the Major Trauma Centre at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains receiving specialist treatment.

Attempted murder investigation launched

Wiltshire Police confirmed a 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. While unconfirmed by police, local reports suggest the victim may have sustained knife and hammer-related injuries. Detective Inspector Sean Tregunna said:

“A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident on Downs View Road, Highworth this afternoon (04/08).

“A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We do not believe there to be wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else at this time in connection with the incident.

“You may see an increased police presence in the area while we carry out investigations, and a cordon has been put in place.”

Police cordon in place

A police cordon remains at the scene while detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Although Downs View remains open to motorists and pedestrians, Orange Close has been closed in both directions to allow officers to carry out enquiries. Forensic investigators are expected to continue examining the scene into the evening.

Enquiries ongoing

Wiltshire Police have reassured residents there is no wider risk to the public and confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. Investigations remain ongoing, and anyone with information that may assist police is urged to come forward.