Boy, 14, dies after entering dock in east London as police issue water safety warning

A 14-year-old boy has died after entering the water at Millwall Outer Dock in east London, despite an extensive multi-agency search involving police, firefighters and paramedics. stabbing/">The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called at 6.48pm on Monday 3 August to reports that the teenager had entered Millwall Outer Dock, near East Ferry Road, E14. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, launched a major search operation in an effort to locate the boy. Sadly, despite the efforts of rescuers, the teenager was recovered from the water at around 10.30pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family informed

Police said the boy’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter said:

“Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of this young boy at this incredibly difficult time.

“As the warm weather continues, I would urge everyone to remember that open water can present serious dangers. Please only swim in designated areas and take the time to speak with children and young people about staying safe around water.”

Investigation underway

The Metropolitan Police said the boy’s death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious. Officers will continue their enquiries while preparing a report for the coroner. The tragedy follows a significant emergency response on Monday evening, with specialist rescue teams, firefighters, ambulance crews and police searching the dock after reports the teenager had failed to resurface. The incident has prompted renewed warnings over the dangers of swimming in open water, particularly during periods of warm weather, when hidden currents, cold water shock and submerged hazards can pose serious risks. The thoughts of everyone at UKNIP are with the boy’s family and friends at this devastating time.