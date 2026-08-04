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FATAL PROBE LAUNCHED Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

Driver dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into tree near Hythe as police appeal for witnesses

An 80-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided with a tree near Hythe on Monday evening. Kent Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal single-vehicle collision on Hythe Road, Pedlinge.   Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.26pm on Monday 3 August 2026 after reports that a blue Ford Fiesta had left the road and crashed into a tree. Officers attended alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB). Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the driver, an 80-year-old man from Romney Marsh, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Investigation underway

The collision is now being investigated by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, which is working to establish the circumstances leading up to the crash. Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the Ford Fiesta in the moments before the incident. They are also urging motorists who may have been travelling along Hythe Road at the time to check any dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

Appeal for information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police’s appeal line on 01622 798538, quoting reference BN/SL/061/26. Information can also be emailed to [email protected]. Drivers with relevant dashcam footage can upload it directly via Kent Police’s online evidence portal.

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