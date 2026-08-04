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LONG DELAYS Multi-vehicle crash on M4 near Swindon causes lengthy morning delays

Multi-vehicle crash on M4 near Swindon causes lengthy morning delays

Motorists are facing significant delays on the M4 near Swindon following a multi-vehicle collision during Tuesday morning’s rush hour. Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 16 and Junction 15, where several vehicles are reported to have been involved. The collision is believed to have happened at around 8.15am on Tuesday 4 August, with one lane remaining closed while emergency crews deal with the incident.

Long delays for motorists

National Highways has warned drivers to expect lengthy delays, with congestion stretching for several miles on the approach to the collision. A spokesperson said:

“Lane 1 (of 3) is closed on the M4 eastbound between Junction 16 and Junction 15 near Swindon following a multiple vehicle collision.

“Emergency services are on scene and recovery has been requested.

“There are delays in excess of 45 minutes and three miles of congestion on the approach.”

Recovery vehicles have been requested to remove the damaged vehicles from the motorway.

Drivers urged to allow extra time

Motorists travelling through the area are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and, where possible, consider alternative routes until the scene has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. There have been no reports of the number of people involved or whether anyone has been injured. Traffic is expected to remain heavy until the recovery operation has been completed.

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Topics :Collision

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