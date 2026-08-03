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COUNTY LINES BUST County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Running Cocaine Operation in Congleton

County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Running Cocaine Operation in Congleton

A county lines drug dealer from Stoke-on-Trent has been jailed after police uncovered his role in supplying cocaine in Congleton. Ehsan Shah, 34, of John Rhodes Way, Tunstall, appeared at Chester Crown Court on 21 July, where he was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment. Shah had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

County Lines Investigation

The investigation began after Cheshire Police identified a county lines drugs operation actively supplying Class A drugs in the Congleton area. Detectives linked Shah to the mobile phone used to send hundreds of text messages advertising the sale of cocaine, identifying him as the controller of the drugs line. On Friday 8 May 2026, officers stopped Shah on West Street, Congleton. During a search of his vehicle, they discovered snap bags containing a white powder, later confirmed to be cocaine, along with the mobile phone linked to the county lines operation.

Cash and Luxury Items Seized

Following Shah’s arrest, officers executed a warrant at his home address in Stoke-on-Trent. During the search they seized a significant quantity of cash along with a number of high-value items, including:

  • Luxury watches
  • Designer clothing
  • Two Mercedes vehicles

Shah was subsequently charged and later admitted his role in the cocaine supply network.

Detective Praises Investigation

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Rob Wolstenholme said:

“Shah targeted Congleton thinking it would be an easy place to deal drugs, but what he didn’t realise was that we were hot on his trail.

“We were able to provide a catalogue of evidence against him, leaving Shah with no option but to plead guilty.

“Illegal drugs can have a devastating impact not only on those who use them, but also on the wider community.

“We are doing all we can to stop drug activity on our streets, making Congleton a safer place to live, work and visit, while creating an extremely hostile environment for criminals.

“We will always act on information about suspected drug activity and would urge anyone who believes this is happening in their area to contact us on 101 or visit our website.”

Cheshire Police said tackling county lines drug networks remains a priority, with officers continuing to target those who exploit communities through the supply of illegal drugs.

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