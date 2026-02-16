A passenger train has derailed in Switzerland after an avalanche slammed into the tracks, sparking fears of injuries among the 80 passengers onboard.

Avalanche Slams Train Near Goppenstein

The BLS train, carrying around 80 people, left Spiez at 6:12am and was heading towards Brig when it derailed near Goppenstein in the Valais canton at around 7am today. Officials say the derailment was caused by a sudden avalanche hitting the railway line.

Rescue Efforts Underway as Injuries Are Likely

A BLS spokesperson told 20 Minuten the passengers “will be evacuated shortly.” Local police warned that injuries are “likely” and have activated an immediate emergency response. Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) confirmed that the railway line remains closed, with disruption expected to last until 4am Tuesday.

Second Avalanche Hits Region This Week

This incident follows another avalanche last week in the Lötschental valley, described as an “extreme event” by authorities. That snowslide caused temporary isolation of the area, but thankfully resulted in no injuries or vehicle damage, police reported.

Rescue teams continue working in treacherous winter conditions to assist passengers and clear the scene. More updates will follow as the situation develops.