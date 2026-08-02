Elderly Couple Killed in St Helens Arson Attack as Inquest Hears Suspect Was Found Dead in Wheelie Bin

An inquest has heard that a man suspected of helping carry out the arson attack which killed an elderly couple in St Helens was found dead in a wheelie bin just a week after the fatal blaze. Paul Smith, 40, known locally as “Smigger”, was alleged to have been involved in the fire that destroyed the home of Sheila Jackson, 83, and her partner Eric Greener, 77, on South John Street, St Helens, in July last year. The couple were rescued from the burning property by emergency services but later died in hospital from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Inquest Hears of Suspect’s Death

Liverpool’s Gerard Majella Courthouse heard that Smith disappeared shortly after the fatal fire. He was last heard from on 19 July before being reported missing by his family two days later. Evidence presented at the hearing stated that Smith died inside a bath at a property on Coniston Street, Everton, after taking a combination of heroin, cocaine and sedatives. His body was later moved and concealed inside a wheelie bin behind derelict properties on Thirlmere Road, where it remained undiscovered for around a week.

Cause of Death

A Home Office pathologist told the inquest that Smith died from mixed drug toxicity. The pathologist said drowning could not be ruled out, although there was no evidence to suggest he had been forcibly held underwater. Police told the court they were satisfied there was no evidence of criminality causing Smith’s death, although criminal proceedings remain ongoing concerning the disposal of his body.

Alleged Confession

The inquest heard Smith had allegedly admitted involvement in the fatal arson to a friend in the days before his death. The fire was said to have formed part of a drug-related intimidation plot. According to evidence presented in previous court proceedings, the intended target was believed to have been George Jackson, Sheila Jackson’s son, after he allegedly refused to work for Liverpool drug dealer Kevin Weetman.

Three Jailed

Three people have already been convicted in connection with the deaths of Sheila Jackson and Eric Greener. They are:

Kevin Weetman, 34 – sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years .

– sentenced to with a minimum term of . Kylie Maynard, 37 – sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment .

– sentenced to . Lee Owens, 46 – sentenced to 13 years and six months’ imprisonment.

All three were convicted of manslaughter. Smith died before any criminal charges could be brought against him.

Investigation Continues

The deaths of Sheila Jackson and Eric Greener shocked the St Helens community, with prosecutors describing the fire as a deliberate attack that had devastating consequences for two innocent victims. Police enquiries relating to the disposal of Smith’s body remain ongoing, while the inquest into his death has provided further details surrounding the final days of a man alleged to have played a role in one of Merseyside’s most tragic arson cases.